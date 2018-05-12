KushCoin (KUSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $110.00

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. KushCoin has a market cap of $441,772.00 and $110.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KushCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, KushCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.04 or 0.04770990 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030337 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001499 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015794 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017694 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007556 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010627 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

KushCoin Profile

KushCoin (KUSH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 25th, 2017. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,537,439 coins. The official website for KushCoin is kushcoin.co . KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev

Buying and Selling KushCoin

KushCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KushCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KushCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

