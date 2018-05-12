K+S (SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of K+S (ETR:SDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.45 ($27.92).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on shares of K+S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) target price on shares of K+S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of K+S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. equinet set a €24.40 ($29.05) target price on shares of K+S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of K+S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

K+S stock traded up €0.95 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €24.21 ($28.82). 1,523,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S has a 1-year low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a 1-year high of €24.74 ($29.45).

K+S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.