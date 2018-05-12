Kirby (KEX) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $89.40

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.40 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 10117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kirby and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $741.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP David R. Mosley sold 5,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $417,768.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Alario sold 17,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,986.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,695.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,478 shares of company stock worth $23,118,407. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $208,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 184,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

