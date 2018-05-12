JMP Group (JMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

JMP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

JMP Group remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 30,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). JMP Group had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JMP Group stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of JMP Group Inc (NYSE:JMP) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.57% of JMP Group worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

