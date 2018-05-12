iXledger (IXT) Hits Market Cap of $14.50 Million

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, iXledger has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One iXledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, HitBTC and YoBit. iXledger has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $86,822.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004370 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00760807 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00153022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002093 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019584 BTC.

About iXledger

iXledger’s genesis date was July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for iXledger is www.ixledger.com . iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger

Buying and Selling iXledger

iXledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Qryptos. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iXledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iXledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iXledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

