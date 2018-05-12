InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.13.

NYSE:IHG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 158,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,446. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

