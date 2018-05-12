Insider Buying: CKX Lands, Inc. (CKX) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director Iv Eugene T. Minvielle acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CKX stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 1.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CKX Lands’s previous special dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 4th.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

