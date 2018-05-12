“Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

“Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million.

“Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives traded up $0.30, reaching $9.60, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 12,128 shares.

About “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

Receive News & Ratings for "Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.