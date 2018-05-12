Ichor (ICHR) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ichor earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.3282681804713 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ichor traded down $0.17, hitting $26.02, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,260. The company has a market cap of $689.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 5.04. Ichor has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $258.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, CFO Jeff Andreson purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $132,144.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $113,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

