Holo Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay and Hotbit. Holo has a total market capitalization of $166.24 million and $2.72 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004423 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00762404 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00153110 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002105 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019522 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.