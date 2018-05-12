HollyFrontier (HFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $75.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Following a comprehensive Q1 beat, we are upgrading our investment thesis on HollyFrontier from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’. The company delivered robust results on the back of improved refining margins and throughput volumes. Apart from its refining segment, HFC’s Logistics and Lubricants & Specialty Product segments also boosted the overall results. Petro-Canada Lubricants acquisition has helped HollyFrontier expand into a high-margin, less competitive business. Being one of the largest oil refiners in the United States, HollyFrontier displays a strong balance sheet and remains committed to attractive dividend payouts, investment in strategic growth opportunities as well as share buybacks. Shares of HFC have also appreciated 31% (vs 10% industry growth) year-to-date. As such we view HollyFrontier an attractive stock.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.65.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. 2,056,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $2,022,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $564,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,359.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,821 shares of company stock worth $8,021,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 64,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

