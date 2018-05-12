Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director James H. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,092.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $26,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,725.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,084,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,758,000 after acquiring an additional 533,030 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 629,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 206,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 120,170 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 172,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,282. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $128.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.86%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

