HEROcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,698.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $88,698.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00767179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00151797 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002128 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00019305 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on October 16th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,054,840 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

