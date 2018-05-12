Head to Head Survey: Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE) & Cott (COT)

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) and Cott (NYSE:COT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and Cott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated 1.93% 8.14% 1.13% Cott 14.54% 2.00% 0.42%

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cott pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and Cott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Cott 0 3 5 0 2.63

Cott has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Cott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cott is more favorable than Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cott has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cott shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and Cott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated $4.32 billion 0.28 $96.53 million N/A N/A Cott $2.27 billion 0.99 -$1.40 million $0.07 228.57

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Cott.

Summary

Cott beats Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper, Sundrop, and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water. It provides its services to residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company serves approximately 2.4 million customers or delivery points through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. Cott Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

