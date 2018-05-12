Head-To-Head Review: Uranium Resources (WWR) vs. Its Peers

Uranium Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Uranium Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uranium Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Resources N/A -$19.28 million -0.48 Uranium Resources Competitors $6.02 billion $941.29 million 79.52

Uranium Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Resources. Uranium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Resources has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Resources’ competitors have a beta of 5.76, suggesting that their average share price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Resources N/A -44.73% -38.91% Uranium Resources Competitors -507.18% -31.83% -10.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uranium Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uranium Resources Competitors 307 1037 1257 77 2.41

Uranium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 547.25%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Uranium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uranium Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Uranium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Uranium Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uranium Resources competitors beat Uranium Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Uranium Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah. It also holds interests in various uranium projects in New Mexico and Texas, as well as in the Republic of Turkey. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

