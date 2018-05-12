Head-To-Head Comparison: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) vs. Superior Uniform Group (SGC)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Superior Uniform Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 9.76% 24.59% 20.21% Superior Uniform Group 4.90% 13.93% 8.23%

Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Uniform Group has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Superior Uniform Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lululemon Athletica does not pay a dividend. Superior Uniform Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Superior Uniform Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Superior Uniform Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Superior Uniform Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $2.65 billion 5.04 $258.66 million $2.59 38.05 Superior Uniform Group $266.81 million 1.38 $15.02 million $1.25 19.46

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Uniform Group. Superior Uniform Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lululemon Athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lululemon Athletica and Superior Uniform Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 0 17 20 0 2.54 Superior Uniform Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus price target of $82.91, indicating a potential downside of 15.86%. Superior Uniform Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Superior Uniform Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Uniform Group is more favorable than Lululemon Athletica.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Superior Uniform Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and equipment, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 28, 2018, it operated 404 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Japan, Ireland, South Korea, Germany, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Superior Uniform Group Company Profile

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; and industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI Direct, Superior I.D., Worklon, and UniVogue brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and office support solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, and Tangerine brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Surgical Mfg. Co., Inc. and changed its name to Superior Uniform Group, Inc. in 1998. Superior Uniform Group, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.