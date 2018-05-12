Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Power Equipment Gr (GLPW) and McDermott International (MDR)

Global Power Equipment Gr (OTCMKTS: GLPW) and McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Power Equipment Gr and McDermott International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Power Equipment Gr 0 0 0 0 N/A McDermott International 1 4 5 0 2.40

McDermott International has a consensus price target of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given McDermott International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McDermott International is more favorable than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Profitability

This table compares Global Power Equipment Gr and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Power Equipment Gr -24.12% -110.82% -30.84% McDermott International 6.24% 11.91% 6.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Power Equipment Gr and McDermott International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Power Equipment Gr $186.98 million 0.21 -$56.52 million N/A N/A McDermott International $2.98 billion 2.11 $178.54 million $0.64 34.39

McDermott International has higher revenue and earnings than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of McDermott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Power Equipment Gr has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McDermott International beats Global Power Equipment Gr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Power Equipment Gr

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. provides custom-engineered solutions, and modification and maintenance services for customers in the energy and industrial markets worldwide. Its Mechanical Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, installs, commissions, and services filter houses, inlet and exhaust systems, diverter dampers, selective catalytic reduction systems, auxiliary control skids and enclosures, expansion joints, air filtration elements, and retrofit and upgrade solutions for power generation markets. This segment also provides precision and replacement parts, filter elements, and aftermarket retrofit equipment. Its principal customers include utility-scale gas turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), owner/operators, and electric utilities, as well as engineering, procurement, and contractor (EPC) firms. The company's Electrical Solutions segment focuses on the custom engineering and manufacture of integrated control house systems, engine generator packages and enclosures, industrial tanks, and custom-engineered equipment skids for the energy, oil and gas, digital data storage, and electrical industries. This segment's principal customers comprise turbine and reciprocating engine OEMs, switchgear and drive OEMs, backup and distributed power providers, oil and gas midstream and downstream owner/operators, electric utilities, and EPC firms. Its Services segment provides nuclear power plant modification, maintenance, and construction services; fossil fuel, industrial gas, liquefied natural gas, and petrochemical operations modification and construction services; industrial painting and coating services; insulation services; asbestos and lead abatement services; and roofing system services. Global Power Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The company's customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

