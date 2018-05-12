Head-To-Head Analysis: CBRE Group (CBRE) and Urban Edge Properties (UE)

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.48% 24.15% 8.43% Urban Edge Properties 9.78% 3.82% 1.37%

This table compares CBRE Group and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $14.21 billion 1.12 $691.47 million $2.71 17.36 Urban Edge Properties $407.04 million 5.88 $67.07 million $1.34 15.66

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. Urban Edge Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CBRE Group does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBRE Group and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 3 7 1 2.82 Urban Edge Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50

CBRE Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.39, indicating a potential upside of 2.87%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Urban Edge Properties on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 90 properties totaling 16.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

