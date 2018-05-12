HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cytosorbents (CTSO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research note published on Wednesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.25 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

CTSO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,265. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $240.25 million, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 11,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $92,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $182,300. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

