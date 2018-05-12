HC Wainwright Analysts Give Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a $160.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.17.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded up $3.34, hitting $164.42, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,136. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $122,446.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $151,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,657 shares of company stock worth $2,341,559 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

