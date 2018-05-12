Groupon (GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $5.05. Groupon shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 350101 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $5.99 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.27 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $626.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.16 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Groupon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coupon company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $6,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,982.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

