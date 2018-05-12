Grid+ Price Reaches $0.47 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00765917 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00151187 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019199 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

