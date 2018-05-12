Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greenlight Capital Re earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9823532654735 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 304,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.88. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. research analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, General Counsel Laura Accurso sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $198,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $195,610.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roitman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $577,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,229.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

