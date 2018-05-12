Globalstar (GSAT) Shares Up 4.8%

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 218,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,306,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a return on equity of 145.71% and a net margin of 172.06%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Feinberg Stephen bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $8,822,000. Farmstead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $7,281,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 383,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 85,652 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,346,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 4,634,948 shares during the period.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

