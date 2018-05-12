George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Buys C$15,555.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) insider Rashid Wasti acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.70 per share, with a total value of C$15,555.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Rashid Wasti acquired 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.51 per share, with a total value of C$15,676.50.

On Monday, March 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.24 per share, with a total value of C$15,636.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Rashid Wasti sold 6,116 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.85, for a total value of C$647,378.60.

George Weston traded down C$0.02, hitting C$104.24, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 150,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,352. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$100.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.50.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Barclays raised their price target on George Weston from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on George Weston from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on George Weston from C$142.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$119.83.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

