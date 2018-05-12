Genesco (GCO) versus Boot Barn (BOOT) Head-To-Head Survey

Genesco (NYSE: GCO) and Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Genesco has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genesco and Boot Barn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco -3.85% 7.07% 4.10% Boot Barn 3.67% 9.55% 3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genesco and Boot Barn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco 0 6 4 0 2.40 Boot Barn 0 2 7 0 2.78

Genesco presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. Boot Barn has a consensus target price of $17.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.15%. Given Genesco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Genesco is more favorable than Boot Barn.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesco and Boot Barn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco $2.91 billion 0.30 -$111.83 million $3.14 13.79 Boot Barn $629.82 million 0.90 $14.19 million $0.55 37.85

Boot Barn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesco. Genesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boot Barn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Genesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Boot Barn shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Genesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Boot Barn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boot Barn beats Genesco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. The Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores under the Lids name; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which offers headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells through macys.com. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment is involved in retail, e-commerce, and catalog operations; and wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. It also offers footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men. As of March 15, 2018, the company operated approximately 2,675 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. Its Internet websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of January 31, 2018, it operated approximately 226 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

