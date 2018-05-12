General Maritime (GNRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

General Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

General Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. General Maritime had a negative net margin of 56.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect General Maritime to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of General Maritime traded up $0.11, reaching $5.99, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 135,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,179. The company has a market capitalization of $487.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. General Maritime has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

GNRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of General Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of General Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Maritime from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

About General Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons.

