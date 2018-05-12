Gary A. Mentesana Buys 1,000 Shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (MMAC) Stock

Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Gary A. Mentesana acquired 1,000 shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 170,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,599.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MMAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. 19,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $28.25.
Municipal Mortgage & Equity (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter. Municipal Mortgage & Equity had a net margin of 46.92% and a return on equity of 7.97%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Municipal Mortgage & Equity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Municipal Mortgage & Equity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.
About Municipal Mortgage & Equity
MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.
