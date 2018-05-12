Gary A. Mentesana Buys 1,000 Shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (MMAC) Stock

Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Gary A. Mentesana acquired 1,000 shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 170,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,599.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. 19,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter. Municipal Mortgage & Equity had a net margin of 46.92% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $130,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Municipal Mortgage & Equity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Municipal Mortgage & Equity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

About Municipal Mortgage & Equity

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

