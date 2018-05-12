Gartner (IT) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo Analysts

Wells Fargo set a $130.00 price target on Gartner (NYSE:IT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.40.

NYSE IT traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $135.04. 1,088,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,224. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Gartner has a 12 month low of $134.33 and a 12 month high of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.22 million. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 33.99%. Gartner’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 15,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,863,696.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,780 shares in the company, valued at $137,660,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $663,564.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,855 shares of company stock worth $9,818,666. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

