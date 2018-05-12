GAP (GPS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gap’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Though the company’s earnings and sales topped estimates in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017, adverse currency movements dented bottom-line growth. Well, currency woes along with stiff industry completion and other macroeconomic headwinds remain threats. Further, the company has been witnessing soft comps across its namesake brand. However, the company’s solid focus on enhancing product quality and responsiveness to changing consumer trends, remain encouraging. The company has also been making constant efforts to boost digital and mobile offerings, alongside improving product acceptance. Further, comps improved for the fifth straight quarter in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017, owing to persistent momentum at Old Navy brand. Nevertheless, the company’s earnings estimates have been witnessing downward revisions ahead of first-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut GAP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.99.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 4,062,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,258. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GAP has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 101,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,434,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,388.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Goldner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,770,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,824,673 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of GAP by 543.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of GAP by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

