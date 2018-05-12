Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical exited the first quarter of 2018 on a dull note, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the counts. Dull performance in North America has been a major dampener. The company continues to face significant foreign-exchange headwinds. Further, higher costs related to dialysis services and peritoneal dialysis product business in China are likely to put margins under pressure. Fresenius Medical faces a cutthroat regulatory environment in almost every country in which it operates. The company has to fulfill specific legal requirements that include tough antitrust regulations. The company reconfirmed the mid-term outlook of its ‘Growth Strategy 2020’, under which it aims to boost revenues to $28 billion by 2020, corresponding to an average annual growth rate of around 10%. Strong performance in the Health Care Products segment holds promise. A wide range of dialysis products act as major catalysts for the company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.67.

FMS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 68,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,176. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.21). Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Fresenius Medical Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 219,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

