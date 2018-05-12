Five Star Senior Living (FVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $348.29 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

Five Star Senior Living traded up $0.10, hitting $1.25, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 42,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,693. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.87. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FVE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

