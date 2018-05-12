Financial Comparison: South32 (SOUHY) & The Competition

South32 (OTCMKTS: SOUHY) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare South32 to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get South32 alerts:

South32 pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. South32 pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 41.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for South32 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 3 2 0 2.17 South32 Competitors 307 1037 1257 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 4.74%. Given South32’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South32 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A South32 Competitors -507.18% -31.83% -10.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South32 and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $6.95 billion $1.23 billion 13.89 South32 Competitors $6.02 billion $941.29 million 79.52

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. South32 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

South32 has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32’s peers have a beta of 5.76, indicating that their average stock price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South32 peers beat South32 on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.