Fiera Capital (FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

In related news, insider Vincent Duhamel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.10 per share, with a total value of C$444,000.00. Also, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 12,600 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$138,852.00. Insiders have bought a total of 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,163 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Fiera Capital traded up C$0.37, reaching C$11.93, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 136,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,406. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$15.09.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$142.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 3rd.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

