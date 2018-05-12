Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,080 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 225,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,530,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 206,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal traded up $0.07, reaching $23.21, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 204,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

