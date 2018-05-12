Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Share Price

News articles about New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New York Mortgage Trust earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1476630631099 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 996,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,341. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 88.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

