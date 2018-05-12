EZCorp. (EZPW) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCorp. (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCorp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EZCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCorp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 2,338,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.61. EZCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

EZCorp. (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.59 million. EZCorp. had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that EZCorp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in EZCorp. by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136,650 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EZCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EZCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in EZCorp. by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 3,745,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in EZCorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 133,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCorp. Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

