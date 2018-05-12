Express (EXPR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.05

News coverage about Express (NYSE:EXPR) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Express earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0728065307998 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Express traded up $0.27, reaching $8.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,508. Express has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $631.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.82 million. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Express will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPR. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

