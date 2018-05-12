Expeditors International (EXPD) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expeditors International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS set a $60.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Expeditors International traded up $0.67, reaching $72.35, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,520,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,068. Expeditors International has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Expeditors International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $786,816.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,106.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $180,236.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,784,235. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

