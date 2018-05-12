EPAM Systems (EPAM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems, Inc. is an IT services provider engaged in providing software product development services, software engineering and custom development solutions. Its software product development services include product research, design and prototyping, product development, component design and integration. Its custom application development services comprise business and technical requirements analysis, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration. The Company also provides application testing services consisting of software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services. It serves banking, financial services, business information, media, travel and hospitality, retail, energy, telecommunications, automotive, manufacturing, life sciences industries and the government. EPAM Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. Pivotal Research set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.85 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.41.

EPAM traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. 702,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,219. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $128.74 and a twelve month high of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $424.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 79,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 57.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 346.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 191.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

