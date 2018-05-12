Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.30.

Encore Capital Group traded down $0.05, reaching $44.95, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 252,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,092. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $326.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 18,773 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $786,213.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 132,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 378,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

