Edward Grebow Buys 5,000 Shares of Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Stock

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) Director Edward Grebow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $32,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABDC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.42. 101,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,173. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.59. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $6.62.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Alcentra Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 51.32%. analysts predict that Alcentra Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABDC. ValuEngine downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price objective on Alcentra Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABDC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 85,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,689 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,701,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.