EDRCoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,822.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015763 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000422 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000102 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,407,292 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

