Duke Energy (DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.23.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.22 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,423,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,302,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 735.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,660,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,216 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.
