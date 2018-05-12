Ducommun (DCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $150.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCO traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $33.75. 102,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,188. The company has a market cap of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.61. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,463.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.