Drillisch (DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drillisch (ETR:DRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.53 ($80.40).

Several research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Barclays set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on shares of Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($84.52) price objective on shares of Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on shares of Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of ETR DRI traded up €4.65 ($5.54) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €62.95 ($74.94). 482,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of €72.65 ($86.49).

About Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

