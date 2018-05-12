Dorel Industries (DIIBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 1st

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $624.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $642.29 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.