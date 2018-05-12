Discovery Communications (DISCK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 543,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,476,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 5,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 50.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

