Dillard’s (DDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dillard’s has underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has a dismal earnings surprise history as it has missed bottom-line estimates in six of the last 10 quarters. This can be attributable to the challenging trends in the apparel retail space arising out of the changing preference of customers from offline to online. Well, persistence of these trends along with stiff industry competition and other macroeconomic challenges remain threats. However, the company’s constant efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities in its brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce business remain encouraging. Further, Dillard’s focus on increasing productivity, enhancing domestic operations and developing an omni-channel platform are likely to strengthen customer base. Moreover, the company’s constant shareholder-friendly moves are noteworthy.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 415,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.00. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $702,405.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,824,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 7,495,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,688,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

