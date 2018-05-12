Digitalcoin Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $6,213.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00089450 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 28,996,343 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.